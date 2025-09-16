Jerry Jones eyeing extension for another Dallas Cowboys star
One of the few obvious positives of the Dallas Cowboys trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers is that it created the ability for them to sign multiple star players to new extensions and keep them in Arlington for the long haul.
First up on that list was cornerback DaRon Bland, who signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension just before the start of the regular season.
Just a couple of weeks later, Dallas made another major move, signing star left guard Tyler Smith to a massive $96 million with $81.2 million deal that made him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. It also keeps him in Dallas through the 2030 season.
And now, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, another star player could be up next to be secured for the long haul.
MORE: Javonte Williams' elite numbers after Week 2 prove Cowboys made right decision
When speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones noted that kicker Brandon Aubrey - who was the hero of the Cowboys' 40-37 win over the Giants on Sunday - could be on the verge of signing a new deal, and the two parties have had discussions with that goal in mind.
"He certainly is coming. We'll be looking at that," Jones said. "Probably have had communications since the kick. But he's certainly in the future."
MORE: Jadeveon Clowney knows he's not Micah Parsons after signing with Cowboys
While Jones didn't provide an timeline for Aubrey's extension, getting the star kicker signed to a new deal would be massive for the future of the Cowboys.
Not only is Aubrey's leg a major weapon in terms of accuracy - he is six for six so far this season, and 90. 1 percent from his career - he is also ostensibly a cheat code due to his propensity to nail field goals from a distance. In fact he is a whopping 27 of 30 on attempts from 50-plus yards.
And perhaps most importantly, his teammates know it too, which makes the whole team more confident as a result.
"That boy got ice in his (expletive). Now I know, we cross that 50, we're good," defensive end James Houston said in the tunnel after the game, via Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan.
