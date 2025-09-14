KaVontae Turpin injury update is good news despite wearing neck brace
The Dallas Cowboys came away from Sunday's Week 2 showdown against the New York Giants with the team's first win of the 2025 NFL regular season, but it wasn't all great news for the team.
All-Pro speedster KaVontae Turpin was forced out of the game early, and star center Cooper Beebe suffered an ankle injury that kept him from playing in overtime.
While the team is awaiting word on Beebe's injury, there was a positive update that came from the locker room following the game for Turpin.
Turpin was "wearing a neck brace," but noted "my x-rays came out good" and "I'll be fine." It was also great to see that Cowboys players were having fun with Turpin because of the brace.
Turpin is a do-it-all player who who lines up all over the field for the Cowboys offense and provides the game-changing threat on special teams.
In Sunday's win, Turpin hauled in four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, while adding 100 yards on kick returns.
Hopefully Turpin's comments are true, ecause the team can ill-afford to lose a player who can impact a game in the way that he does.
The Cowboys return to the field on Sunday, September 21, on the road against the Chicago Bears.
