Cowboys HOF coach Jimmy Johnson comments on Dallas sports shake-ups
Jimmy Johnson knows a thing or two about winning big in the great state of Texas.
The former Dallas Cowboys head coach, who was architect of the team's back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1992 and 1993, recently shared his thoughts on the Cowboys' hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.
MORE: Kellen Moore has high praise for new Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer
Speaking about Schottenheimer's appointment in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Johnson expressed confidence in the rookie head coach's capabilities.
"I think he's an outstanding football coach, you know, he's got a great history as far as being in the league," Johnson stated. He emphasized Schottenheimer's previous role with the team, adding, "I think Brian was a big part of putting together the game plans with Mike McCarthy. And so, I think that had a lot to do with him getting the head coaching job."
Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks, a team perpetually wandering in the wilderness of questionable decision-making, recently set the sports world ablaze . Their recent head-scratcher? Trading away a generational talent like Luka Dončić. Yes, that Luka Dončić.
MORE: Deion Sanders opens up on Dallas Cowboys, NFL rumors
Perhaps they should have consulted a mind like the Hall of Fame coach as well as former running back great Herschel Walker before making such a franchise-altering move.
A move as such may be the biggest split Dallas has seen since Johnson and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke up following the 1993 season.
When asked if the hypothetical trade of the now former Mavericks stars to the Lakers would rival the significance of Johnson's own dramatic split with the Cowboys, the legendary coach was measured in his response.
MORE: Selfless Mike McCarthy instrumental in Brian Schottenheimer landing Cowboys job
"Well, I don't know that I would compare that," Johnson said with a laugh. "Because Luka is a talented individual, he can put the ball in the basket. But, yeah, that was an interesting trade, you know, for everybody."
Johnson's departure from the Cowboys remains a watershed moment in sports history. Even after winning a title in 1995 under Barry Switzer, the dynasty ended precipitously, which had elevated the Cowboys to the pinnacle of NFL success and the team of the 90's.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys