Cowboys' Jerry Jones has no confidence Micah Parsons will play in Week 1
Things never seem to be easy when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys.
Following their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, team owner Jerry Jones spoke with members of the media. As expected, he was asked about the status of their contract negotiations with superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Jones started by saying he has a different definition of urgent than others, adding that he stays urgent. He then showed no urgency at all when it came to Parsons, stating he had no confidence that No. 11 would be on the field in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Again no, absolutely none. A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that? I'm just saying. No, but I'm urgent."
It's interesting hearing that Jones believes he is staying urgent when he hasn't spoken to Parsons or his agent since the trade request was made last Friday. He did tell fans not to lose sleep, while saying this is part of the negotiation process.
While there's truth to that, it takes two willing parties to negotiate. Jones, who tried to cut out Parsons' agent, seems to be sour that he was called out for this practice. More than once he's put the blame on Parsons for the current stall, which was what he did in this conversation.
It's hard to see a resolution if Jones doesn't put his ego aside, which is why he might be right that Parsons' Week 1 status is in doubt.
