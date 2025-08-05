Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys joint practice with Rams
The Dallas Cowboys are moving quickly through training camp with their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams taking place on Tuesday.
Overall, there were struggles on both sides of the ball for the Cowboys — especially at the line of scrimmage. Kyren Williams had multiple big runs for the Rams and Dallas didn’t get their run game going consistently.
MORE: Jaydon Blue staking claim to Cowboys starting running back role
Of course, that’s why teams conduct these joint practices. The Cowboys are hoping to work out these kinks before Week 1. That said, there were still some highlights to check out from Tuesday.
Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were on the same page Tuesday, connecting here on a deep pass.
They kept it going as the two stars were able to hook up again for a first down.
There was one play that stood out on defense for Dallas, which came from an unexpected source. Former UFL star Perrion Winfrey broke free from a double-team block and stuffed Williams in the backfield.
Javonte Williams had a couple of decent reps as well, with this run being his best of the day. It was also the best one for the Cowboys.
Backup quarterback Joe Milton III was unable to finish practice, but before leaving, he hit a long touchdown pass, finding Jalen Brooks deep.
Dallas also saw KaVontae Turpin make a couple of plays in the passing game, including this long gain that kept the chains moving for the offense.
That's it for now from camp, but you can see more action between these two teams when they face off on Saturday for the preseason opener.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 10
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle