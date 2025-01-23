Cowboys may be overthinking HC search as perfect candidate is right in front of them
The Dallas Cowboys fanbase is anxiously awaiting who the franchise will decide to be the head coach in 2025.
All signs are pointing toward the team elevating former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head gig.
However, what if there was another offensive coordinator out there that was a better fit? Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated seems to think that way.
In a recent story, Orr wrote about Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury being the perfect fit for the Cowboys head coach opening.
Here's an excerpt from Orr's story on Kingsbury and the Cowboys:
"There’s also the subjective. In my eyes, Kingsbury has evolved into a much different play-caller and designer of an offense than he was when he took the Cardinals’ job. Much like Brian Flores had a breakthrough defensive season by weaponizing the offense’s rules against it, Kingsbury seemed to take a similar approach.
Against the Detroit Lions, for example, he could put Daniels in situations where he was better protected but without sacrificing available receiving options."
Kingsbury could be one of the main reasons that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has blossomed like he has in year one.
Kingsbury has proved time and time again that his offense can evolve and be one of the top in the league. Maybe waiting until the Commanders' season ends to interview Kingsbury would be the best idea for the Cowboys.
However, it seems the front office is looking to get a deal done soon.
