Cowboys' Micah Parsons among Dallas sports stars at historic Wings-Indiana Fever game
Micah Parsons took some time off between contract extension negotiations and Dallas Cowboys training camp to show his support for the city's WNBA franchise.
All eyes in the women's basketball world were on Dallas Friday night when the Indiana Fever pulled up to the American Airlines Center for a showdown with the Dallas Wings.
While the excitement took a hit when it was announced that Caitlin Clark would not be suiting up for the Fever, it was still a historic night. During the game, in which the Fever were able to edge out without their star guard, Dallas announced it was a record-setting crowd.
MORE: Micah Parsons contract extension rumor shut down by Cowboys star's brother
"YOU GUYS DID THAT!" the Wings wrote on X. "20,409 is the largest crowd recorded for a professional women's basketball game in Texas... ever."
Throughout the game, many Dallas sports figures were spotted sitting courtside.
MORE: Cowboys pen welcome note for new Dallas sports star Cooper Flagg
Among them was Parsons, who was rocking a Cowboys hat and shirt of Cowboys stars including Dak Prescott, Tony Romo, and Marion Barber.
NBA No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg was also among those in attendance, along with Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and former majority owner Mark Cuban.
It's great to see everyone coming together in the city to show their support. Now, let's just hope that the Cowboys can give the city something to root for during the 2025 season.
