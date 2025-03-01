Cowboys Country

First-round WR prospect has deep ties to Dallas Cowboys assistant

Dallas Cowboys WR coach Junior Adams has ties to Emeka Egbuka.

Randy Gurzi

Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add a wide receiver at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them make the move in Round 1. They have CeeDee Lamb, who put together another remarkable season in 2024, but they're rather thin behind their No. 1 target.

That's why it wouldn't be a surprise to see them pull the trigger on a wideout in Round 1. One prospect who should be on their radar is Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, who has ties to the coaching staff.

During his media availability, Egbuka was asked about his meeting with the Cowboys. He said "It was awesome," before explaining his long-standing relationship with receivers coach Junior Adams. Egbuka said he met Adams in high school and the two have stayed in contact ever since.

According to Egbuka, his high school receivers coach was coached by Adams at Eastern Washington. That's how he met the man who was recently hired to coach wideouts in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Egbuka is seen as a first-round selection following a senior campaign in which he recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards with 10 touchdowns. He's a savvy route-runner whose addition would give Dallas the best receiving corps they've had since Lamb and Amari Cooper were together.

