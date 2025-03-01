First-round WR prospect has deep ties to Dallas Cowboys assistant
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add a wide receiver at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them make the move in Round 1. They have CeeDee Lamb, who put together another remarkable season in 2024, but they're rather thin behind their No. 1 target.
That's why it wouldn't be a surprise to see them pull the trigger on a wideout in Round 1. One prospect who should be on their radar is Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, who has ties to the coaching staff.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys potential hidden gem RB wows at NFL Combine
During his media availability, Egbuka was asked about his meeting with the Cowboys. He said "It was awesome," before explaining his long-standing relationship with receivers coach Junior Adams. Egbuka said he met Adams in high school and the two have stayed in contact ever since.
According to Egbuka, his high school receivers coach was coached by Adams at Eastern Washington. That's how he met the man who was recently hired to coach wideouts in Dallas.
Egbuka is seen as a first-round selection following a senior campaign in which he recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards with 10 touchdowns. He's a savvy route-runner whose addition would give Dallas the best receiving corps they've had since Lamb and Amari Cooper were together.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries