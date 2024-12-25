Cowboys missed chance for an elite uniform matchup in Week 17 vs. Eagles
With just two games left, the Dallas Cowboys are playing for pride at this point in the season. They know they won't be in the playoffs but at 7-8, they can still finish with a winning record.
After securing wins in four of their past five games, that doesn't feel like a crazy idea. However, it won't be easy with a road game in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles followed by the Washington Commanders at home in Week 18. Philly is going to be a tough matchup, coming into this one with a record of 12-3. They're the one team Cooper Rush lost to in 2022, and 2-0 over him incuding the win this season.
As frustrating as the Eagles can be, they have to be given credit when it's due — and credit is due whenever they wear their kelly green throwbacks.
That will be the case this Sunday as the Eagles will sport one of the best jerseys in the league against Dallas. The Cowboys will wear their traditional look with the white jersey and silver helmet.
There's nothing wrong with this look, but Dallas missed a huge oppotunity for an elite uniform matchup. With the Eagles busting out the kelly green during the holiday weekend, the Cowboys should have gone with their all-white arctic look.
This is what they wore against the New York Giants in Week 4 and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. It might not be the traditional look Jerry Jones loves, but it's the best combo America's Team has.
Opportunity missed, but we can forgive them if they gift fans with win No. 8 on the season.
