Versatile Cowboys defensive back hopes to fill Jourdan Lewis void
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major loss this offseason, with nickel corner Jourdan Lewis leaving in free agency to join the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $30 million deal, leaving a gaping hole in the secondary next season.
Dallas did bring in some talent to try and replace Lewis, drafting Shavon Revel out of East Carolina, and trading for former Buffalo Bills first-round pick Kaiir Elam.
However, they might have already had a viable replacement on the roster.
MORE: Cowboys star Trevon Diggs continues impressive recovery from knee injury
Thus far during Cowboys OTAs safety Juanyeh Thomas has received reps at the nickel position. And while that may come as a surprise to some, Thomas believes he is well-suited for the role.
"I don't mean to sound cocky but I can play in any spot," Thomas told DallasCowboys.com's Patrik Walker in an interview. "So it's just knowing, learning, every single spot. And when your number is called, you have to be ready. That's what I take into account: whenever my number is called, I've got to be ready to go in at corner, nickel, or safety. I really take that [seriously] with my game, for real."
Thomas has been the Dallas being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He finally got his shot in 2023 due to a lack of depth and injuries on the roster, playing in 16 games with one start. In total, he played 190 snaps on defense and 315 on special teams. In that time he had 22 total tackles and four pass deflections.
In 2024 he was also a key depth piece, playing in 16 games. In those 13 games, he played 93 total snaps on defense, with 45 in coverage, two in pass rush and 46 in run defense. He also played 284 snaps on special teams, one of which was a touchdown return on an onside kick in an upset win over the Washington Commanders.
MORE: Cowboys' second-year CB ramps up intensity following offseason surgery
In other words, he has been all over the field, and he believes that experience has him ready to play wherever new defensive coordiantor Matt Eberflus needs to put him on the field.
"Whatever my coach tells me he needs me to play, I'm there and ready for it," said Thomas.
