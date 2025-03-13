Cowboys named 'potential suitor' for double-digit sack division rival
The Dallas Cowboys will need to add depth along the defensive line after losing longtime veteran DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks at the start of NFL free agency.
One intriguing option is a familiar face who played for the team in 2022 and 2023.
Enter Washington Commanders' double-digit sack artist Dante Fowler, a former top three pick in the NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the potential suitors for the top remaining free agents, with the Cowboys named as a suitor for Fowler.
Knox wrote, "The 30-year-old (Fowler) finished the 2024 season with 10.5 sacks and 20 quarterback pressures. Teams willing to roll the dice on an older defender who has never been a bona fide star could find themselves a steal.
"While Fowler is a pass-rush specialist and less efficient against the run, he should interest any team seeking a disruptive edge defender. Though the Cowboys took a flier on Payton Turner on Tuesday, they should consider adding Fowler as a rotational rusher to complement Micah Parsons."
Throughout his career, Fowler has recorded 279 tackles, 55.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and three touchdowns.
He is certainly an intriguing option for Dallas to add to the defensive end rotation.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opened at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
