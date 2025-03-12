Cowboys Country

3 free agents who could help the Cowboys improve their struggles against the run

Three available free agents who could help the Cowboys improve their struggles against the run.

Koby Skillern

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike looks on after their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike looks on after their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been active in NFL free agency, though not necessarily in the way fans and analysts might have hoped.

They've re-signed most of their own free agents and brought in four additional outside players. After restructuring the contracts of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, many expected the Cowboys to target some high-tier free agents, but, to little surprise, they haven’t.

That said, free agency is far from over, and there’s still plenty of time for the Cowboys to further improve their roster.

Here are three players the Cowboys could sign to help strengthen their run defense:

Levi Onwuzurike, DT

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) celebrates after a missed field goal attempt by the Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike celebrates after a missed field goal attempt by the Green Bay Packers / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Levi Onwuzirike is exactly the kind of low-budget move the Cowboys would be willing to make, with Spotrac projecting a two-year deal worth around $9 million.

Onwuzirike could start alongside Osa Odighizuwa, ranking 46th in pass-rush grade and 41st in run-defense grade out of 219 defensive linemen, according to PFF.

While he recorded just one tackle for loss last season, Onwuzirike also had 13 QB hits. This type of move would allow the Cowboys to free up resources on draft day, giving them the flexibility to address other positions.

Calais Campbell, DL

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) runs to the field before the game against the New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell runs to the field before the game against the New England Patriots / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Calais Campbell, at 38 years old, is likely still weighing retirement, but he remains productive in both stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback.

Last season, Campbell recorded five sacks, five pass deflections, and 12 tackles for loss. Those 12 tackles for loss would have tied Micah Parsons for the most on the Cowboys' roster.

While this is the kind of move that could get the Cowboys mocked by critics, it’s exactly the type of addition that could significantly strengthen the Cowboys' run defense in the short term.

Preston Smith, EDGE

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Preston Smith (91) takes the field for a game against the Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Preston Smith takes the field for a game against the Baltimore Ravens / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Preston Smith, like Campbell, is only a short-term solution due to his age (32) and the steady decline in his play.

However, despite his age showing, Smith can still get after the quarterback and help address the Cowboys' run-game struggles at an affordable price.

Last season, Smith recorded four and a half sacks along with five tackles for loss. While he’s not the long-term answer, Smith could be a valuable addition, providing depth and contributing on both rushing and passing downs.

