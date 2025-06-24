Cowboys OL Brock Hoffman reveals late-night workout routine
Brock Hoffman was pressed into action this past season for the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t disappoint.
Hoffman filled in for an injured Zack Martin and gave the Dallas offense a much-needed spark. He was praised for his aggressive nature, something the line needed.
While he’s not expected to start this season, Hoffman is still working hard, and he’s remaining aggressive in his training. While most people are sleeping after 11:00 p.m., Hoffman was still training as a video was posted of him working on his boxing skills during the late hours.
Originally signed in 2022 by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, Hoffman was released by Cleveland during his rookie season. He signed with Dallas, where he’s been ever since.
Hoffman spent the past three seasons proving himself a valuable reserve, capable of playing all three interior positions. He’s been so impressive that he held off Cooper Beebe for much of the offseason and was initially expected to replace Martin at right guard.
That changed when Dallas used their 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Alabama’s Tyler Booker. Despite moving back to the bench, Hoffman is a valued member of the team and will surely be needed at some point this season.
