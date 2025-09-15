Cowboys Country

Cooper Beebe injury update is devastating news for Dallas Cowboys offensive line

Dallas Cowboys starting center Cooper Beebe will miss significant time after receiving a diagnosis on his injured ankle which kept him from taking the field in overtime.

Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys picked up a big win against the New York Giants in Week 2, but it came at a price. While the team was celebrating the thrilling overtime victory, there was a major loss brewing.

Starting center Cooper Beebe suffered an ankle injury on Sunday afternoon which kept him from taking the field in overtime, and now we know the official diagnosis.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Beebe suffered a high-ankle sprain that will force him to miss significant time.

Beebe is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, making him a candidate for injured reserve.

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

It's a devastating blow for Dallas, but now it's time for the next man up, who is expected to be versatile offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, who filled in for Beebe in overtime and had a fumbled snap exchange with Dak Prescott.

The good news is Beebe is expected to return to the field for the second half of the season and Dallas has added a lot of versatile depth to fill in the pieces when necessary.

Beebe entered his rookie season competing for the job in training camp despite never playing the position during his time in college at Kansas State. He immediately impressed the coaching staff and was inserted into the starting lineup, instantly becoming a fan favorite.

We wish Beebe a full and speedy recovery.

Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

