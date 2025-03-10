Cowboys open free agency by retaining another key special teams player
While flashy offensive stars typically grab headlines, the Dallas Cowboys made a move Monday to retain another one of its key special teamers.
Long snapper Trent Sieg has signed a three-year contract worth $4.45 million with the Cowboys, which includes $3.1 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Sieg, 29, quietly emerged as an essential piece in Dallas's record-breaking kicking game over the last two seasons after joining the team in 2023 to replace Jake McQuaide, who departed in free agency.
The veteran long snapper's precise ball delivery proved invaluable to kicker Brandon Aubrey, who shattered multiple NFL and franchise kicking records in his first two seasons.
Before joining Dallas, Sieg spent five seasons (2018-2022) with the Las Vegas Raiders. His career began as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, initially signing with the Baltimore Ravens before they released him during roster cuts in the Summer of 2018.
With Sieg's re-signing, the Cowboys have now secured four key special teams players, including Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas, and C.J. Goodwin, in the past week.
