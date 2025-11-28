Cowboys' top 2026 NFL draft fits include 'physical tone-setter' at safety

The Dallas Cowboys are on a hot streak to end November, with three straight wins. Dallas capped off the month with a Thanksgiving Day win over the Kansas City Chiefs and will now have the weekend off to enjoy some action from around the league and the top NFL Draft prospects in action.

For Dallas, needs remain in the secondary thanks to a thin safety group, and with two first-round picks there will be opportunities to make something happen when draft day rolls around.

The Bleacher Report Scouting Department shared its weekly list of top NFL draft fits for every team, with safety getting a look for the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas was named a top fit for Toledo Rockets star Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who would be a much-needed impact player in the secondary, with current starters Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker on expiring contracts.

Other safeties who were named as good fits are USC Trojans star Kamari Ramsey and Alabama Crimson Tide standout Keon Sabb.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety, Toledo

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren tackles Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McNeil-Warren, who has spent his entire college career in Toledo, is a do-it-all player who can make plays against the run, rushing the passer, or in coverage. He starred at Lakewood high school in St. Petersburg, Florida, before committing to play for the Rockets and exceeding all expectations.

"Something must be in Toledo's water, because the Rockets have another hard-hitting, multi-talented defensive back who is going to make an NFL impact in McNeil-Warren," defensive backs scout Daniel Harms said in the McNeil-Warren's scouting report . "The safety is a physical tone-setter who understands how to put his stamp on a football game."

"…[He's] a willing and effective run supporting safety who can set the tone with big hits, [and his] zone eyes show up in identifying route concepts underneath and matching that with quarterback eyes."

Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee runs the ball against Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This season at Toledo, McNeil-Warren has recorded 61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, one interception returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defensed.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

