Cowboys promote two cornerbacks following multiple secondary injuries

With DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs injured, the Dallas Cowboys elevated two cornerbacks from the practice squad to fill in for two injured stars.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Malik Cunningham.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Malik Cunningham. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys got some bad news this weekend when the Cowboys listed Trevon Diggs as questionable for their Week 3 showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Dallas is already without DaRon Bland, who is dealing with a foot injury, potentially leaving the Cowboys without their top two cornerbacks.

To ensure they can field a complete secondary, the Cowboys elevated two defensive backs from the practice squad, Robert Rochell and Zion Childress.

Bland missed their Week 2 contest with the New York Giants, which led to Rochell and Childress being active last week as well. Rochell played 11 snaps, all on special teams and had one tackle. Childress also played exclusively on coverage units, recording one tackle as well.

NFL rules allow teams to elevate two players from the practice squad each week without them counting against the 53-man roster. This helps them navigate injuries without having to release players or send them to the IR.

That said, each player can only be called up three times before teams have to sign them to the 53-man roster.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Robert Rochell defends.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Robert Rochell defends. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

