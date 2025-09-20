3 player prop bets for Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys go on the road this Sunday afternoon to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Dallas is 1-1 and looking for their second win of the season while the 0-2 Bears are still trying to get their first win of the year.
While the game has enough at stake already, there are more ways for fans to add to the fun.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teases trade for defensive playmaker
Sports betting has become rather common these days, and there's no end to what fans can bet on. That said, let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on for your favorite Cowboys players.
Jake Ferguson 40+ receiving yards (-114)
Jake Ferguson had a good game in Week 2 with nine receptions for 78 yards. That was quite the jump from his 23 yards on five receptions in the opener.
He's averaging 50.5 receiving yards per game, making this 40+ line an interesting one to keep an eye on.
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown (-120)
One of the hottest running backs in the NFL right now is Javonte Williams. The Cowboys' added Williams this offseason in free agency, and through two games he's racked up 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
MORE: Bad news for Cowboys as Packers plan to ‘unleash’ Micah Parsons ahead of Week 4
He made history as just the third player in franchise history to score three touchdowns in his first three games with the Cowboys. He can set a new record by scoring again this weekend, which makes Williams’ anytime touchdown scorer prop bet an exciting one to watch.
Dak Prescott 250+ passing yards (-151)
The third prop bet we spotlight is Dak Prescott with 250+ passing yards. Prescott was under this in Week 1 with 188 yards, although he might have topped the mark if not for multiple drops.
In Week 2, he had 361 yards, going well beyond the 250.
Chicago has given up 468 yards through the air, so this could be close. Either way, it's definitely an intriguing prop bet to monitor.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc