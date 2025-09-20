Cowboys Country

3 player prop bets for Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears in Week 3

What are the best player prop bets for the Dallas Cowboys as they head to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 3?

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams celebrates with QB Dak Prescott after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams celebrates with QB Dak Prescott after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys go on the road this Sunday afternoon to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Dallas is 1-1 and looking for their second win of the season while the 0-2 Bears are still trying to get their first win of the year.

While the game has enough at stake already, there are more ways for fans to add to the fun.

Sports betting has become rather common these days, and there's no end to what fans can bet on. That said, let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on for your favorite Cowboys players. 

Jake Ferguson 40+ receiving yards (-114)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs with the ball against New York Giants safety Jevon Holland.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs with the ball against New York Giants safety Jevon Holland. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jake Ferguson had a good game in Week 2 with nine receptions for 78 yards. That was quite the jump from his 23 yards on five receptions in the opener.

He's averaging 50.5 receiving yards per game, making this 40+ line an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Javonte Williams anytime touchdown (-120)

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the hottest running backs in the NFL right now is Javonte Williams. The Cowboys' added Williams this offseason in free agency, and through two games he's racked up 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He made history as just the third player in franchise history to score three touchdowns in his first three games with the Cowboys. He can set a new record by scoring again this weekend, which makes Williams’ anytime touchdown scorer prop bet an exciting one to watch.

Dak Prescott 250+ passing yards (-151)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The third prop bet we spotlight is Dak Prescott with 250+ passing yards. Prescott was under this in Week 1 with 188 yards, although he might have topped the mark if not for multiple drops.

In Week 2, he had 361 yards, going well beyond the 250.

Chicago has given up 468 yards through the air, so this could be close. Either way, it's definitely an intriguing prop bet to monitor.

Published
