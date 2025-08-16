Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Ravens, NFL preseason Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here’s all the information you need to watch the Dallas Cowboys' preseason home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Randy Gurzi

We're heading into Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and the Dallas Cowboys are back home in Texas. This weekend, they host the Baltimore Ravens in their first of two consecutive games at AT&T Stadium.

Most starters won't play in this game, but there will be a familiar face to Cowboys' fans on the opposing side. Cooper Rush, who signed with the Ravens this offseason, will get the start with Lamar Jackson sitting out.

For Dallas, Joe Milton III is taking snaps from under center, and he's trying to put a poor outing in the rearview. Below, we have all the information needed to see how everything unfolds on Saturday.

Cowboys vs. Ravens, NFL Preseason Week 2: TV & Viewing Info

Date: Saturday, August 16

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: NFL+

Betting Odds: Ravens -2.5 | O/U: 36.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Ravens Online

During the preseason, your best bet for streaming during the preseason will be with the  NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.

Watch Cowboys vs. Ravens on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

