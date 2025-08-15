3 Cowboys players looking for bounce-back Week 2 preseason performances
The NFL preseason is all about getting players reps so they can work the kinks out. For the Dallas Cowboys, there were a lot of kinks in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
They're back at it this weekend as they head home to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the preseason.
MORE: Cooper Rush takes unintentional shot at Cowboys culture before Ravens preseason game
Dallas will be welcoming back a familiar face, with Cooper Rush set to start against his old team.
The team isn't expected to play many starters, although there will be plenty of reasons to watch the game. That includes seeing if these three players who struggled in Week 1 can bounce back against Baltimore.
Mazi Smith, DT
A first-round pick in 2023, Mazi Smith was supposed to solve a long-term issue as the Cowboys' big run-stuffing defensive tackle. Heading into year three, he's still struggling to find his footing.
Smith was blunt when discussing his performance against Los Angeles, and he knows he has to be better. This weekend gives him another chance to show he can handle the job, but it's fair to ask how many chances he has left.
Jay Toia, DT
The one thing helping Smith keep his spot is the lack of any true threat. Dallas hoped rookie Jay Toia could provide a spark, and he had a great showing in training camp.
MORE: Cowboys insider warns promising young CB could be on roster bubble
Against the Rams, however, Toia didn't make much noise at all. He wasn't bad, by any means, but it was a reminder that he was a seventh-round pick and has some developing to do.
Joe Milton, QB
For the second week in a row, Joe Milton III will get the start for Dallas. Milton struggled against the Rams, completing 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
Early in the game, his throws were sailing high and he had too much velocity on a couple of short throws. Milton is still young and should be applauded for settling down and finishing on a high note last week.
That said, he needs to put together a complete game for Dallas to feel comfortable with him in the QB2 role.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown
3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason
Cooper Rush takes unintentional shot at Cowboys culture before Ravens preseason game