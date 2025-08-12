Is Cowboys' underwhelming QB Joe Milton already another Trey Lance bust?
NFL teams have played one preseason game. You know what that means: Gentlemen, start your kneejerk reactions.
With Dallas Cowboys fans in the wake of last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, it goes something like this: "Joe Milton is a complete bust!"
Of course, it's premature - ugly performance notwithstanding - to judge Dak Prescott's projected backup.
Or is it?
Milton was at times awful in his Cowboys debut. He threw fastballs at receivers when touch was required. He threw way behind and/or over open targets downfield. He threw a couple of flailing passes that just begged to be intercepted. He finished 17-of-29 for 143 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. But that stat line is deceptively decent.
Milton looked nothing like the rookie who dazzled in his only regular-season game with the New England Patriots last season. And he certainly didn't look like a quarterback worth the fifth-round draft choice Jerry Jones gave up to trade for him last April.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was non-committal on naming Milton No. 2 behind Prescott in the wake of his performance. For now, Milton remains No. 2 on the team's depth chart.
Botching a quarterback evaluation would be nothing new for Jerry and the Cowboys.
Sure, they hit big with no-brainer Troy Aikman as the No. 1 overall pick in 1989. They signed Tony Romo for a $10,000 free-agent signing bonus in 2003 and a pretty savvy ROI. And they obviously stole Dak with a fourth-round pick in 2016.
But, as with most teams, there are way more quarterback whiffs than wins.
The Cowboys took Steve Walsh in the 1989 supplemental draft because then-coach Jimmy Johnson wasn't sold on Aikman. After Aikman retired Jerry targeted Tony Banks as the successor, only to cut him during training camp and hand the reins to Quincy Carter. Double Yikes.
Then came a litany of laughable misses including Drew Henson, Chad Hutchison, Ryan Leaf, Stephen McGee, Matt Cassell, Andy Dalton and - most recently - Trey Lance.
It's too soon to label Milton as another Lance. But Jerry's history of quarterback talent evaluation suggests Dak better stay healthy in 2025.
