Should Dallas Cowboys pursue recently released future Hall of Famer?

According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills are set to release eight-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro and future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller after three seasons with the team.
Meanwhile the Dallas Cowboys are in major need of help in the pass rushing department, and have recently become the benefactors of an influx of freed of cap space.
All of which begs the question - should the Cowboys pursue Miller in free agency? Well, at least on the surface one could make the argument that they absolutely should at least attempt to make a phone call.
In his 13 seasons in the NFL, Miller has amassed 129.5 sacks, averaging 11.8 sacks per season, and has racked up 171 tackles for loss, 256 QB Hits and 581 tackles. Of course, in his three years with Buffalo, those numbers have dropped significantly, with Miller making just 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 23 QB hits in 36 games.
That said, while the numbers might not be at an all-time high, the grades would suggest that Miller is still an elite pass rusher. According to PFF, Miller ranked 15th out of 211 edge rushers in overall grade in 2024 at 82.4. He also finished with an 83.0 pass rush grade, which ranked 11th out of 211 in the NFL. That is pressure the Cowboys could surely use, especially considering the potential exit of DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.
This also seems like a move that the historically conservative Cowboys would be open to making, considering Miller likely won't command a huge amount of money on the open market. Over the last few seasons, the Cowboys have signed former defensive stars like Malik Hooker in 2021, Stephon Gilmore in 2023, and Eric Kendricks in 2024, among others.
All of that said, the Bills themselves could throw a wrench into the idea at the end of the day, with Rapoport also reporting that both Buffalo and Miller are open to a return with a new contract.
Then again, a fresh start in his home town and playing opposite of Micah Parsons could be exactly what the Dallas native needs to get his career and his sack production back on track.
