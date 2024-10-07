Cowboys refusal to play Dalvin Cook makes less sense after viral Ezekiel Elliott clip
Set for action on Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves stuck in a long weather delay.
With lightning near Acrisure Stadium, the players were inside the locker room and there was a quick shot of the Cowboys as they were passing the time. In that shot, Ezekiel Elliott was seen getting ready next to Dak Prescott and he was having issues while trying to put his pads on.
Zeke lifted his pads over his head before dropping them quickly, looking as though he was struggling with pain in his shoulder.
Elliott was listed on the injury report ahead of the game but for dehydration, not a shoulder issue. So perhaps the scene wasn't telling the full story. But if Zeke truly has a problem with his shoulder, it makes the Cowboys' refusal to play Dalvin Cook even more confusing.
MORE: Reliving the thrilling 2016 Cowboys vs. Steelers NFL classic
Cook, who has been on the practice squad since late August, has yet to be elevated to the active roster despite the team's struggles on the ground. It appeared he could make his debut this week but instead, the Cowboys enter the game with Deuce Vaughn inactive without a replacement.
So, against the tough Pittsburgh defense, Dallas will have a potentially banged-up Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Hunter Luepke. Cook might not be the long-term answer, but this felt like a game he should have been involved in.
