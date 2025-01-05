Cowboys Country

Cowboys sign quarterback to 53-man roster ahead of season finale

With just one game left to play, the Dallas Cowboys made a few moves including adding a quarterback to the 53-man roster.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys players' helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Dallas Cowboys players' helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday will be the regular season finale for the Dallas Cowboys as they host the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

Ahead of their final game, Dallas had to send another player to the injured reserve. This time, it was cornerback Kemon Hall, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

MORE: Cowboys will miss out on multiple head coaches by not firing Mike McCarthy sooner

Troy Pride will be elevated from the practice squad to take Hall’s spot in the secondary. As for his place on the 53-man roster, the Cowboys are signing Will Grier.

Grier has been elevated to the active roster in recent weeks, serving as the emergency third quarterback behind Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. His role shouldn’t change this week, even with the promotion.

Originally a third-round pick for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, Grier is in his second stint with the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) rolls out in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

He hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since his rookie campaign, but became a fan favorite in 2023 when he put up 305 yards, threw two touchdown passes, and ran for two more — all while Dak Prescott was calling plays.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles

2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17

Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'

Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News