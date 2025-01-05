Cowboys sign quarterback to 53-man roster ahead of season finale
Sunday will be the regular season finale for the Dallas Cowboys as they host the Washington Commanders in Week 18.
Ahead of their final game, Dallas had to send another player to the injured reserve. This time, it was cornerback Kemon Hall, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
MORE: Cowboys will miss out on multiple head coaches by not firing Mike McCarthy sooner
Troy Pride will be elevated from the practice squad to take Hall’s spot in the secondary. As for his place on the 53-man roster, the Cowboys are signing Will Grier.
Grier has been elevated to the active roster in recent weeks, serving as the emergency third quarterback behind Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. His role shouldn’t change this week, even with the promotion.
Originally a third-round pick for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, Grier is in his second stint with the Cowboys.
He hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since his rookie campaign, but became a fan favorite in 2023 when he put up 305 yards, threw two touchdown passes, and ran for two more — all while Dak Prescott was calling plays.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc