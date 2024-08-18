Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Raiders in preseason Week 2
Coming off a narrow 13-12 loss last Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason opener, the Dallas Cowboys head to Sin City for Week Two of the preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Another preseason game, another chance to refine the roster. Coaches and personnel are meticulously evaluating every snap, every play, as they edge closer to finalizing the 53 players who will represent this team in the regular season.
Here are the top plays and best moments from Vegas.
Aubrey's Boot Blasts Cowboys into Early Lead
Kicker Brandon Aubrey hits 54-yard field goal, splitting the uprights and giving Dallas an early 3-0 lead.
Juanyeh Thomas Goes Air Born for PBU
Safety Juanyeh Thomas goes up for pass deflection on Raiders QB Gardner Minshew.
The Deuce is Loose
Running Back Deuce Vaughn gets loose for 12 yard gain.
Trey Lance Connects with Rookie Ryan Flournoy for First Cowboys TD!
In his second preseason game appearance, QB Trey Lance finds rookie receiver Ryan Flournoy for a one-yard touchdown, pushing Dallas ahead 10-6 as the first half nears its end.
Brandon Aubrey Makes it Look Easy
Kicker Brandon Aubrey drills a 66-yard field goal as the first half comes to a close. The Cowboys are leading the Raiders 13-6.
Kemon Hall's House Call! Pick-Six
Cornerback Kemon Hall makes a game-changing play, intercepting the pass and taking it 69 yards to the house for a Cowboys touchdown!
Lance Runs it In! QB's Rush TD Extends Cowboys' Lead
Trey Lance showcases his dual-threat ability, powering his way into the endzone for a 2-yard touchdown run extending Cowboys' lead 27-12!
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender