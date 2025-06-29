Cowboys legend Michael Irvin lands starring role in film with Baldwin brother
Michael Irvin is a natural entertainer and was born for superstardom. The Dallas Cowboys legend delivered on the field with a Hall of Fame career, winning three Super Bowl rings.
In 2005, Irvin dipped his toes into the acting world with a role in The Longest Yard, and now he is returning to the silver screen.
Irvin took to social media this weekend to share a movie poster from an upcoming film titled, Christmas Eve, which is set to release in November of this year.
MORE: Ava Lahey: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
The film was announced earlier this year, but now the Hall of Famer is bringing it back to everyone's attention. To make matters more interesting, Irvin is featured on the movie poster alongside actor Stephen Baldwin.
According to IMDB, Irvin will play the role of "Pastor Dave Williams," who is involved in a "core storyline" of the film, according to Essentially Sports.
“One of the stories involves the true story of a Colombian woman who was going to kill her husband on Christmas Eve by orders from Pablo Escobar. But that night, she heard a church singing ‘Silent Night’. Drawn into the church, she gave her life to Christ and told Escobar what happened at great risk to her life," a press release from the film announcement read.
MORE: Cowboys legend endorses shocking New York Knicks-Dawn Staley rumor
"Chey uncovered the Columbian story as he traveled to over 29 countries for his ‘Epic Journey’ film that aired prime-time on Daystar TV to 80 million homes."
You never know how successful a film will be, but Pastor Irvin will be sure to let Cowboys Nation know when and where they can tune in.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the 3 most overrated Cowboys players on the 2025 roster
Cowboys offseason move has NFL's 'full attention,' could 'tilt' NFC East race
Cowboys land pending free agent All-Pro replacement in 2026 mock draft
Cowboys star named 'top bounce-back' fantasy candidate for 2025 NFL season
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc