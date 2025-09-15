Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs counting on Jadeveon Clowney's help after brutal performance

Despite a win on Sunday, it was hard to ignore the Cowboys' secondary's struggles against the Giants and the big arm of Russell Wilson.

Nikki Chavanelle

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7).
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7). / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
If not for the Dallas Cowboys' offense's ability to go shot-for-shot on Sunday, the team's abysmal passing defense in Week 2 would be the main takeaway from the win over the Giants.

It was such a glaring issue against Russell Wilson's big arm that, despite the Cowboys publicly making moves to sign Jadeveon Clowney last week, most fans' top priority after the game was whether the team would sign any additional help for the secondary.

Though no moves have been made on that front, adding Clowney to the roster was still welcome news to the Cowboys players.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs in particular was vocal about the free agent edge rusher and his ability to help the defense put more pressure on the quarterback up front.

Malik Nabers against the Cowboys
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter against Kaiir Elam and Donovan Wilson. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Diggs, who is still making his way back to 100 percent healthy, had a rough outing on Sunday. He had a tall task covering Malik Nabers and according to Pro Football Focus, Giants receivers covered by No. 7 caught four passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

"Amazing," Diggs said of the Clowney signing, via Jon Machota. "That’s like a blessing. You need a pass rush, especially when you play a lot of zone coverages, you need the pressure to get back there.

"The more pressure, the more guys we can to get after the quarterback, the better defensively.”

Along with Diggs' struggles on Sunday, safety Donovan Wilson and cornerback Kaiir Elam also gave up big plays. Elam has the most receiving yards against him of any corner in the league through two weeks with 232.

Jadeveon Clowney takes down Michael Penix Jr.
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9). / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

An improved pass rush certainly can't hurt Dallas at this point. The front seven came up with three sacks against Russell Wilson in Week 2, but it didn't stop him from throwing for a league-high 450 yards.

Published
Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

