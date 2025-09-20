Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey given prestigious fan-voted award for Week 2 brilliance
Brandon Aubrey has been clutch since being signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. This past Sunday, however, was arguably his most impressive outing.
Aubrey sent the Cowboys to overtime against the New York Giants by drilling a 64-yard field goal as time expired. He then connected on a 46-yard field goal as the overtime period ran out.
MORE: 3 player prop bets for Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears in Week 3
That was a historic performance with Aubrey being the first player to ever hit a field goal as time expired in both regulation and overtime.
Aubrey has been praised for the work, and was just given a prestigious award voted on by the fans. Teammates Trent Sieg and Bryan Anger presented the kicker with the Himmy Award, which Aubrey pointed out was naked.
He then had the exact acceptance speech you would expect from Aubrey.
"Thank you. Thank you, fans."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones provide updates on Jadeveon Clowney's status for Week 3
Also nominated for the award were Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.
This isn't the only award Aubrey won for the week, as he was also given the Nickelodeon Player of the Week award, and was slimed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc