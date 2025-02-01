Tone surrounding Cowboys coaching staff continues to improve with each move
When the Dallas Cowboys announced Brian Schottnheimer as their new head coach, it was hard to find anyone who agreed with the move.
Now just one week later, the tone has shifted.
Schottenheimer not only impressed in his introductory press conference but he's since put together an all-star coaching staff. He added a former head coach, and Dallas assistant, to take over the defense in Matt Eberflus.
He also took Klayton Adams from the Arizona Cardinals, hiring an offensive coordinator known for his prowess in the run game. Schottenheimer even kept Lunda Wells, a highly-respected tight ends coach.
As impressive as those moves were, Schottenheimer proved he has a plan for the Cowboys — he wants them to dominate on the ground. If that wasn't evident with the selection of Adams to take over the offense, it's clear now that he's bringing in Tashard Choice for an interview to be the running backs coach.
A former Cowboys' running back, Choice was also a coaching intern under Jason Garrett in 2016. He moved to college in 2017, working for North Texas before joining his alma mater, Georgia Tech in 2019.
For the past three seasons, Choice has been the running backs coach for Texas, working with Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks, Jaydon Blue, and Tre Wisner.
Schottenheimer has said he plans to control the game on the ground and use that to open up the play-action game. He's now following up those words with his coaching staff selection.
It might not be enough to make them legit contenders in 2025, but the tone surrounding the franchise is improving in a hurry.
