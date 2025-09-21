Cowboys Country

Cowboys' WR CeeDee Lamb suffers potential injury on ridiculous playcall

The Dallas Cowboys tried a handoff with their star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, who came up limping after being tackled.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a rough start against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Javonte Williams had the ball ripped out of his hands following a huge 22-yard gain, giving the Bears the ball. They then scored in a hurry, with Trevon Diggs being burnt by Rome Odunze for a 35-yard touchdown.

MORE: Cowboys' Week 3 inactives feature two head-scratching decisions

As frustrating as all that was, it was nothing compared to the frustration that kicked off their second drive. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer dialed up a handoff to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, which resulted in a one-yard loss.

Worse than that, Chicago linebacker Noah Sewell landed on his ankle, and Lamb had to leave the game with a noticeable limp.

Lamb headed to the medical tent and came back out with tape on his ankle. The Cowboys' drive ended with Brandon Aubrey connecting on a 53-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

If Lamb is unable to get back on the field, it will mean the end of his current four-game streak with at least 100 yards receiving.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball against the New York Giants. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

