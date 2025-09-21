Cowboys' WR CeeDee Lamb suffers potential injury on ridiculous playcall
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a rough start against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Javonte Williams had the ball ripped out of his hands following a huge 22-yard gain, giving the Bears the ball. They then scored in a hurry, with Trevon Diggs being burnt by Rome Odunze for a 35-yard touchdown.
MORE: Cowboys' Week 3 inactives feature two head-scratching decisions
As frustrating as all that was, it was nothing compared to the frustration that kicked off their second drive. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer dialed up a handoff to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, which resulted in a one-yard loss.
Worse than that, Chicago linebacker Noah Sewell landed on his ankle, and Lamb had to leave the game with a noticeable limp.
Lamb headed to the medical tent and came back out with tape on his ankle. The Cowboys' drive ended with Brandon Aubrey connecting on a 53-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.
If Lamb is unable to get back on the field, it will mean the end of his current four-game streak with at least 100 yards receiving.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc