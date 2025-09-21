Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb has impressive streak on the line vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 3 to take on the Chicago Bears.
Dallas is looking to get their defense back on track after being gashed by the New York Giants in their overtime win while the Bears need to erase the sting of a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.
This game could be a shootout with both teams dealing with injuries in the secondary. Chicago is going to be without Jaylon Johnson, Jaylon Jones, and Kyler Gordon. The Cowboys won't have DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs is questionable.
While this isn't great news for either team's chances of stopping the pass, it could help CeeDee Lamb keep an impressive streak going. Lamb heads into the weekend with four consecutive 100-yard games.
Lamb's streak goes back to 2024 when he had 116 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. He then recorded 105 yards in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before sitting out the final two games with a shoulder injury.
This season, he had 110 yards in Week 1 and 112 last week against the Giants.
It's a vastly different start from 2024 when he was unable to record a 100-yard outing until Week 7.
