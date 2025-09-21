Trevon Diggs injury update gives great news to Dallas Cowboys secondary
The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with some concerning injuries heading into their Week 3 showdown with the Chicago Bears.
Star cornerback DaRon Bland was already ruled out, missing his second consecutive game, as he deals with a foot injury. In addition to Bland, the Cowboys weren't sure if Trevon Diggs was going to be able to play.
MORE: Dak Prescott admits working for Jerry Jones comes with 'soap opera' obstacles
Diggs was added to the injury report on Saturday with a knee injury. He was listed as questionable and would be a game-time decision. With roughly two hours remaining until kick off, it was announced that Diggs went through warmup without any issues and will play against Chicago.
Diggs missed extensive time during the past two years, but worked his way back from offseason knee surgery to play in Week 1. He enters the third game of the season with five tackles but no pass defenses.
MORE: Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb has impressive streak on the line vs. Bears
With Bland out, the Cowboys will lean on Diggs, Kaiir Elam, and Reddy Steward, who was surprisingly effective in Bland's absence last week.
Chicago is dealing with their own injury concerns in the secondary, with Jaylon Johnson, Jaylon Jones, and Kyler Gordon all out against Dallas.
