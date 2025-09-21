Cowboys' Week 3 inactives feature two head-scratching decisions
The Dallas Cowboys are in the Windy City, ready for their Week 3 showdown with the Chicago Bears.
Dallas entered Sunday with a couple of questions about their inactive list. While DaRon Bland was already ruled out, the Cowboys were also unsure if Trevon Diggs would play. Prior to the game, Diggs was able to test out his sore knee and had no issues, meaning he would play.
There was also Jadeven Clowney, their new defensive end, who signed last Sunday. Clowney was also a game-time decision, but he won't play just yet as he was listed among their Week 3 inactives. While his inclusion shouldn't be too surprising, there were a couple of head-scratching decisions.
MORE: Dak Prescott admits working for Jerry Jones comes with 'soap opera' obstacles
One was the fact that Mazi Smith is about to make his debut. The former first-round pick had fallen out of favor and was left off in favor of rookie seventh-rounder Jay Toia in Weeks 1 and 2. Smith has been working to improve, but the question is whether this move was due to his improvement or Toia's struggles.
The other head-scratcher is the absence of Jaydon Blue. The Cowboys have had a strong ground game thanks to Javonte Williams, but Blue's skill set makes him an ideal change-of-pace back.
Clearly, the staff doesn't trust him though, since he's still waiting to make his debut.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc