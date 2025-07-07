Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin arrested on two misdemeanor charges
The Dallas Cowboys got some not so great news on Sunday when it was discovered that KaVontae Turpin had been arrested.
Briauna Brown of CBS News Texas reported that, "KaVontae Turpin was arrested in Allen Sunday morning for weapon and marijuana charges, according to Collin County court records. Turpin, 28, was booked into the Collin County jail for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, two misdemeanors, records show. His bond amount was listed at $500."
RELATED: Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer predicted to have impressive first season in Dallas
RELATED: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer does something no Dallas head coach has done since 2010
A potential big year for Turpin has now gotten started on the wrong foot with this news. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer recently talked about Turpin being a larger part of the offense in 2025.
Last season, Turpin made headlines with his abilities in the return game. The former TCU star had one punt return and one kickoff return for a touchdown, and led the league in return yards with 904 yards.
The strong year on special teams earned Turpin his first All-Pro honors and his second Pro Bowl selection in just his third season. This upcoming season, the Cowboys' new coaching staff was hoping that Turpin could become a dangerous weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.
We will keep you updated on the situation with Turpin as more details become available.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc