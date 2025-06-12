KaVontae Turpin reveals how he fits into new Cowboys offense
The Dallas Cowboys are installing a new offensive system under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer and will need their most explosive players to hit the ground running early and often.
One of the more intriguing players in their new system is wide receiver and Pro Bowl return man KaVontae Turpin, who is looking to become a more integral part of the Cowboys attack in 2025.
And based on what Schottenheimer and new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams have installed thus far, Turpin believes he will be able to do just that and utilize his speed and quickness to his advantage.
"He wants to do shifts and motions, to get the ball in playmakers' hands in space, and to get one-one-ones," Turpin told the media during mandatory minicamp, via DallasCowboys.com. "I feel like that's good for me. One-on-one with a linebacker or a safety, I'm gonna take advantage of them."
Everyone already knows the impact Turpin can have in the return game, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2024 for just that after totaling 904 yards and averaging 33.5 yards per kick return with a touchdown, while also scoring with a punt return.
However, his impact is now also beginning to be felt in other areas.
Last season with Dallas, Turpin was one of the few offensive bright spots on the team outside of CeeDee Lamb, and later on Rico Dowdle. In fact, despite his diminutive size, Turpin played in all 17 games, hauling in 31 receptions on 52 targets, for 420 yards and two touchowns, while also rushing 16 times for 92 yards.
And heading into the new season, he knows that as long as he pulls his weight and becomes a reliable target, he will earn his spot as a playmaker on the offense, and all of those numbers will have a chance of improving.
"I'll say to just be available," Turpin said. "I gotta be trustworthy so they know when they call my number, I'll go out there and make a play. Kickoff returns and punt returns, I'll be me and try to make a Pro Bowl again. But, on offense, I'll let them believe in me and trust in me to go out there and be the playmaker I can be."
