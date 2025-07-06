Cowboys' Dak Prescott named 2025's 'best value' QB in Fantasy Football
Few players face as much criticism as Dak Prescott. Despite finishing second in MVP voting in 2023 — and the Dallas Cowboys' offense clearly struggling without him last season — Prescott still enters 2025 as a long shot to win the award.
As if that wasn't bad enough, he was also named among a list of quarterbacks on the hot seat by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. That list was laughable since it included half the league, but it still highlights the scrutiny Prescott faces.
However, that bias against Prescott could help fantasy football managers who are looking for a value pick in the later rounds. According to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, no quarterback offers more value for their draft position than Prescott.
Prescott's average draft position is No. 111 overall and No. 14 for quarterbacks. That could be a steal says Davenport, since the Cowboys have to lean on him due to their questionable rushing attack.
"With the Dallas running game a major question mark, the Cowboys could be among the NFL’s most pass-heavy teams in 2025. As recently as two years ago, Prescott surpassed 4,500 passing yards, led the league in passing scores with 36 and finished third in fantasy points among quarterbacks.
Injury is the only thing that can stop Prescott from being a massive value if his ADP stays in the 10th round."
Davenport points out that Prescott was third in points among QBs in 2023, which was the last season he was healthy. He also didn't have a WR2 like George Pickens across from CeeDee Lamb, which means Prescott could be even more dangerous in 2025.
