Dak Prescott barely ranks in NFL's top 20 starting QBs after Cowboys' 2024 season
The Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating 2024 season. A season that once held so much promise quickly turned in the opposite direction.
One reason for that is the numerous injuries this team had to deal with. The biggest was quarterback Dak Prescott's hamstring injury that cut his season short.
MORE: Dak Prescott endorses Mike McCarthy as Dallas Cowboys coach
With 2024 in the rearview mirror, it's time for most of the league to look ahead to 2025. However, Nick Shook, Around The NFL writer, took one last look at each quarterback's performance this season.
Here's what Shook had to say about ranking Prescott 19th.
"It sure feels like we haven't seen Prescott play football in ages, doesn't it? That's what happens when a star suffers a season-ending hamstring injury in early November, sending an already-struggling team toward a dark place.
Prescott had some successes in his abbreviated 2024 campaign, leading the Cowboys to a season-opening blowout win and throwing for 352 yards in a thrilling victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
He encountered a bumpy road, though, struggling to get on the same page with CeeDee Lamb and committing some ugly turnovers in his final month, throwing six interceptions over three games before ending his season with Dallas' loss to Atlanta."
It wasn't the ideal season for Prescott. But Cowboys fans should rest comfortably knowing that their quarterback will be chomping at the bit to get back on the field in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider
Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc