NFL insider hints Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy deal not close
As has been the case time and time again over the last year, the Dallas Cowboys have another deal looming on the horizon.
But this time, it is with their head coach, Mike McCarthy.
Following their regular season loss to the Washington Commanders last week, McCarthy's future in Arlington immediately became the most pertinent topic of discussion for the Cowboys.
However, According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it does not appear that the two sides are anywhere near a resolution.
“My understanding is a contract is not close at this point in time," Schefter said during an appearance on ESPN's NFL Live. "But the Dallas Cowboys don’t do anything very quickly. Dak Prescott signed his contract on the day that this season kicked off. CeeDee Lamb signed after all the other wide receivers at the end of the summer."
It's true, the Cowboys do typically move on the slower side when it comes to signing players to extensions.
But it is also a practice that they have deployed with former coaches as well.
They did the same thing with former coach Jason Garrett, waiting till the end of the final year of his contract in both 2015, when he was extended for five years, and in 2019, when he was not retained, to make a decision on his future.
Now, according to Schefter, McCarthy's future will likely come down to the final stretch before an ultimate decision is made. And if they can't come to a resolution, there will already be other teams waiting in the wings to scoop him up
"This is a situation that looks like it will go down to the wire to see whether Dallas and Mike McCarthy can figure out a solution to any differences they have, or whether Mike McCarthy does become a free agent, and then does interviews in Chicago and New Orleans and some of the other places that would have an interest in speaking with him," Schefter added.
Either way the Cowboys only have a few days remaining to make a decision as to whether they will take their franchise in a new direction or not.
