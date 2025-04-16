Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott's contract advice to Micah Parsons, Ideal RB fits
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The month of April is flying by, and we're already past the halfway point, but the good news is that the NFL Draft is on the horizon.
NFL fans will learn who their team's 2025 rookie class will include in just over a week when the draft goes down in Green Bay.
For the Cowboys, the loyal fans have been hanging on to hope that the team will make a splash at wide receiver or running back, but there are several areas of need on the roster and different diretions the team could go.
As long as the team can find an impact player at No. 12 or either trade back to avoid making a reach, Cowboys Nation should come away happy.
In the meantime, let's take a spin around the internet and see some of the headlines making waves on social media and around the web.
Dak Prescott's contract advice to Micah Parsons
Dak Prescott is very familiar with dragging out contract negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, so he offered up some sound advice to fellow superstar Micah Parsons.
"Very confident in [Micah Parsons] and what he can do," Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Who he is and what he wants to is as important as anything. And that's in being a leader. I don't have the full answer for it or I think all of mine would've been done a lot earlier than they were. For him, just stay positive. Understand and make sure that his team knows what he wants and what he believes."
Ideal RB fits in 2025 draft class
The Dallas Cowboys need to add explosive offensive playmakers, and some data shows the biggest playmakers at the position in this year's class.
