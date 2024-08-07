FOX Sports host believes Dak has reached 'ceiling' with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a massive decision to make when it comes to retaining the services of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Most people believe that Prescott will become the highest-paid quarterback in the league when a contract is agreed upon. Becoming the richest matters, but postseason success also matters.
One Fox Sports host believes that Prescott's best has already been seen.
MORE: Dak shares thoughts on whether extension with Cowboys gets done
On Wednesday's edition of Speak, the topic of whether or not Prescott has hit his ceiling with the Cowboys was discussed.
Show co-host Joy Taylor didn't hold back her thoughts. Taylor doesn't see Prescott as a future MVP or a first-team All-Pro, and of course, the postseason success is the biggest red flag for many when it comes to Prescott's career.
MORE: NFL analyst: Dak Is ‘gone’ if contract talks hit regular season
Last season, it felt as if the stars would align for a Cowboys playoff victory.
However, it was just another heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.
While the postseason success might not be here yet, nobody can deny Prescott's talent. In 2023, Prescott was third in passing yards and first in touchdown passes.
The Cowboys quarterback only threw nine interceptions last season, which was a giant leap compared to previous seasons. So, he doesn't have the postseason resume most hoped for; losing Prescott would still be a massive hole for this team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Battles: 6 shocking notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Olympic Games: 4 Cowboys who should be on USA’s 2028 Olympic flag football team
Bargain Shopping: 3 bargain free agents that could be potential Cowboys targets
Lion Roars: Mike McCarthy praises Micah Parsons 'incredible motor' with lighter weight
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024