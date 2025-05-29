Cowboys tweaking Dak Prescott's famous 'here we go' cadence?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has become famous for more than just his production on the field over his nine seasons in the NFL.
In the last few seasons under former head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott has also become know for his pre-game and pre-snap routines as well.
For example, during pre-game, Prescott became known for his hip twist warmup, which went viral on social media. But perhaps more notably, was his pre-snap cadence developed in the last couple of seasons under McCarthy, in which he shouted 'Here we go!' ahead of every play.
MORE: Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer fail to crack top 20 of NFL's top QB-coach duos
And apparently, according to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, that pre-snap cadence could potentially now be a thing of the past.
During his press conference on Thursday, Schottenheimer was asked by the media if the cadence would change, and while he did not provide a definitive answer, he did mention that due to various inconsistencies with the rest of the quarterbacks in the sound, it could be tweaked going forward.
It should come as no surprise that this would be looked at in some capacity either.
Every time a team brings in a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, and a new staff, there are going to be changes made across the board.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer has bold claim on Cowboys 2nd-year starter’s strides
Of course, it is certainly within the realm of possibility that that becomes only a minor change to make things easier for the rest of the quarterback room to be consistent with the cadence. Then again, it could end up being a more drastic change, such as shifting to a clap, or any number of other directives to the offense that a snap is imminent.
Either way, at least for now, it appears that one of Dak Prescott's signature routines could be no longer be in the cards.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating
Cowboys add game-changing defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft
Eagles fans bizarrely obsessed with Dallas Cowboys, recent study finds
List of Dallas Cowboys veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season