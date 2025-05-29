Cowboys Country

Cowboys tweaking Dak Prescott's famous 'here we go' cadence?

One of Dak Prescott's calling cards could be changing in 2025.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sets up at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sets up at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has become famous for more than just his production on the field over his nine seasons in the NFL.

In the last few seasons under former head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott has also become know for his pre-game and pre-snap routines as well.

For example, during pre-game, Prescott became known for his hip twist warmup, which went viral on social media. But perhaps more notably, was his pre-snap cadence developed in the last couple of seasons under McCarthy, in which he shouted 'Here we go!' ahead of every play.

And apparently, according to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, that pre-snap cadence could potentially now be a thing of the past.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

During his press conference on Thursday, Schottenheimer was asked by the media if the cadence would change, and while he did not provide a definitive answer, he did mention that due to various inconsistencies with the rest of the quarterbacks in the sound, it could be tweaked going forward.

It should come as no surprise that this would be looked at in some capacity either.

Every time a team brings in a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, and a new staff, there are going to be changes made across the board.

Of course, it is certainly within the realm of possibility that that becomes only a minor change to make things easier for the rest of the quarterback room to be consistent with the cadence. Then again, it could end up being a more drastic change, such as shifting to a clap, or any number of other directives to the offense that a snap is imminent.

Either way, at least for now, it appears that one of Dak Prescott's signature routines could be no longer be in the cards.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter against Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter against Green Bay Packers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Senior Editor/Columnist

