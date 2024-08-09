Dak Prescott dunks on Jerry Jones for his absurd CeeDee Lamb stance
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has always been a gold mine when it comes to quotes but his latest might prove to be damaging.
When asked about CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out in hopes of a new contract, Jones absurdly said he had “no urgency” to get anything done. That drew attention from Lamb as well as Micah Parsons — who will be looking for a new contract in 2025. It also didn’t go unnoticed by their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott.
As Prescott ended his press conference Thursday night, he threw a jab at Jones saying he has "urgency for it to happen."
Prescott added that it won't take long for he and Lamb to get back on the same page but he's surely eager to have his No. 1 target back. He's also ready to put his own contract drama in the rear view.
For the second time in his career, Prescott is going through negotiations with Jones and the Cowboys. They dragged their feet before signing him to a four-year deal in 2021 and are doing the same now. Clearly, he wants to see his deal get done but he also holds all the cards.
Dallas allowed Prescott a clause in his current deal that prevents them from using any tag to keep him in 2025. Prescott can then hit free agency and start a bidding war for his services.
If getting north of $60 million wasn't enough incentive for him to do this, perhaps Jones irritating all the star players will be.
