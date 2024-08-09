Micah Parsons adds fuel to Jerry Jones-CeeDee Lamb contract firestorm
Jerry Jones has never seen a microphone he didn't want to speak into but on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys owner might have said the wrong thing.
While discussing the stalled contract negotiations with superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Jones gave a terrible take by saying he didn't have any urgency to get the deal wrapped up. Lamb quickly responded by quote tweeting the story from Jon Machota, captioning it with "lol."
Clearly, there's going to be some frustration from Lamb's camp but he might not be the only building block Jones angered with his careless words.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb claps back at Jerry Jones' lack of urgency, contract drama
Not long after Lamb shared his laugh with the world, Micah Parsons retweeted Lamb's retort.
Parsons enters the fourth year of his rookie deal and is one of the best defenders in the NFL. He will be in a similar spot as Lamb in 2025, which means he too will be looking for an extension.
He's paid attention to the way Jones has strung Lamb and Dak Prescott along.
Now he sees that Jones doesn't care that he's doing this, which isn't going to get the negotiations with Prescott off on the right foot.
MORE: Jerry Jones gives alarming, unhinged update on CeeDee contract talks
This isn't the first time Jones upset a player during negotiations either. In 2019, he famously said "Zeke who" when discussing Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. Jones proved he believed he was above reproach when he quickly took exception to Elliott's representatives saying his jab wasn't humorous, saying he "earned the right" to joke with Zeke.
That same mentality could lead to serious problems for Jones, who has tried to use the media to guilt players into taking less money whenever possible. At some point, players will grow tired of suiting up for a stingy franchise that refuses to pay their stars. That point will approach much faster if the owner openly expresses no desire to quickly pay them for their work.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Scrimmage Time: 3 things to watch during Thursday's Cowboys-Rams joint practice
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Olympic Games: 4 Cowboys who should be on USA’s 2028 Olympic flag football team
Bargain Shopping: Cowboys' three best team-friendly deals for the 2024 season
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024