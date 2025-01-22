Dak Prescott gets epic gift for every player on Dallas Cowboys roster
The Dallas Cowboys offseason is underway and it has been off to a chaotic start. The team is in the middle of its search for a new head coach and there is no telling who will ultimately get the gig.
While Jerry Jones and company continue to figure out the staff for next season, star quarterback Dak Prescott found a way to bond with his teammates before returning to the field.
Prescott worked with EMOTO Supply Co. to gift every player on the team's roster with a brand new e-bike.
MORE: Dak Prescott opens up about Dallas Cowboys' disappointing 2024 season
The signal-caller ordered 85 CAKE Makkas that are customized with the player's numbers and a custom EMOTO hat.
The bikes start at $3,800, which means the retail value for all of the bikes north of $323,000 -- not including the customizations for each player.
The bikes carry a top speed of 15-28 mph and can last approximately 40 miles on a single charge.
Let's just hope everyone rides safely, because the last thing the Cowboys need is for someone to injure themselves on a bike gifted by one of the team's star players.
