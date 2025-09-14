Dak Prescott goes viral for Louvre-worthy celebration after game-clinching first down
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a shocking Week 2 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Looking to erase their loss to open the season, the Cowboys found themselves in a shootout with the Giants.
History was on the line as the Cowboys were trying to avoid their first 0-2 start in 14 years, while Dak Prescott was trying to keep his 13-game win streak over the Giants alive.
Both those streaks were in danger since they couldn't slow down Russell Wilson and the New York offense all day. In the end, Prescott and the Cowboys' offense just found a way to outscore the Giants.
Of course, Brandon Aubrey was a huge part of that, hitting a 64-yard kick to send the game to overtime. He then drilled a 46-yarder to win the game at the end of overtime.
That final kick was set up by a 14-yard run from Prescott, moving the ball to the 28. Prescott, knowing he set his team up for the win with Aubrey ready to kick, has since gone viral for his celebration at the end of his run.
Prescott's excitement was shared by the fan base, who could sense the victory with No. 17 about to trot on the field.
The Cowboys struggled on defense, and their offense left several plays on the field. There's still a lot to clean up, but they deserve credit for refusing to give up and pulling off the win.
