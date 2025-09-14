Javonte Williams just rushed his way into Dallas Cowboys' history
The Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a dogfight in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
New York came out fighting, taking a 13-3 lead early in the first half. The Cowboys fought back, with Javonte Williams giving them the lead in the third quarter.
Williams took a handoff from Dak Prescott and found a hole for a 30-yard touchdown, giving his team the lead for the first time, 17-13.
This was a historic run for Williams, as well as the Cowboys. Not only was it the longest touchdown run of his career, but it was his third in two games with Dallas. That was significant since it puts him in elite company.
Only two players in franchise history have ever done what Williams has, Herschel Walker and Alvin Blount.
Williams, who was signed in free agency after four years with the Denver Broncos, recorded the first two touchdowns of the season for Dallas in Week 1. Both of those were from one yard out, but he proved to be a weapon near the goal line.
Now, he proved he can take it to the house if he finds an opening. He also has time to add to his historic start.
