Cowboys have committed $180 million in salary since trading Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys were hesitant to pay Micah Parsons a contract north of $40 million, ultimately leading to a trade with the Green Bay Packers.
As team owner Jerry Jones used the media to state his case, he said it would be difficult to sign all their key players if they locked up Parsons. Perhaps that wasn't just talk because Jones has been signing checks since trading Parsons away.
MORE: George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision
First, Dallas signed DaRon Bland to a four-year extension worth $92 million, with roughly $50 million of that being guaranteed.
On Saturday, they were at it again, agreeing to a record-breaking extension with Tyler Smith.
The two-time Pro Bowl guard signed a four-year, $96 million extension with a shocking $81.2 million guarantee. These two deals total more than $130 million in guaranteed money and $180 million in overall salary.
If Parsons signed a deal worth $47 million per season, which is what he landed with Green Bay, there's no way the Cowboys lock these players up. This isn't to say Jones made the right call in moving Parsons, but it's promising to see that they're not just sitting on the savings.
Instead, they're doing all they can to keep the core intact.
In addition to these moves, the Cowboys extended defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, receiver/return man KaVontae Turpin, fullback Hunter Luepke, and tight end Jake Ferguson earlier this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Jerry Jones looks to reclaim 'Gambler' title with Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
Russell Wilson's history vs. Cowboys could strike fear into hearts of Dallas fans
Cowboys' pass rush could shine vs depleted Giants offensive line in Week 2
Cowboys' standout UDFA to be elevated from practice squad for Week 2
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc