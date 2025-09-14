Dak Prescott nears historic franchise mark in Week 2 versus Giants
Dak Prescott enters Week 2's matchup against the New York Giants with a chance to move his name to the top of the Dallas Cowboys' franchise record books.
The former fourth-round draft pick needs only 29 more completed passes to top former Dallas QB Tony Romo on the team's all-time completions list.
As of Week 1, Prescott has 2,801 completions. Romo had 2,829 completed passes with the Cowboys before his successor took the reins in 2016 as he battled injury.
Romo, a former undrafted free agent, took 11 seasons as starter to reach the number Prescott now nears in 10 seasons. He ended his career with 34,183 passing yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.
Before Prescott took over, Romo threw his last completion for the Cowboys in January in a loss against the Eagles.
Prescott and the Cowboys took a loss in Week 1 against the Eagles, falling 24-20 on Thursday Night Football. He completed 21 of 24 passes for 188 yards.
How likely is it that the quarterback hits the franchise record on Sunday against the New York Giants? If the Cowboys employ a pass-heavy approach, it's possible.
However, Prescott has averaged just 22.8 pass completions per game over the course of his career. That makes it more likely that he'll reach 2,830 completions in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
The Cowboys kick off at home in AT&T Stadium on Sunday against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
