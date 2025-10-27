Dak Prescott wants team to 'step up and shut the talk up' with trade talks looming
The Dallas Cowboys have not been able to build on any confidence this season, as the team has yet to win back-to-back games.
On Sunday, the Cowboys dropped a forgettable contest against the Denver Broncos. However, nothing is ever really forgettable in this league.
The Cowboys are the talk of everything in the NFL, and a performance like the one on Sunday will be the opening conversation on every sports talk show on Monday morning.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend heaps praise on Dak Prescott heroics, leadership
This team doesn't look anything close to a team that could be a serious threat in the postseason. That is why the conversations about making a trade were grabbing headlines before they took the field in Week 8.
Quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about all the noise regarding trade talks during his time with the media after the game on Sunday. Prescott did not hold back his feelings on what he sees from the current roster.
Prescott Still Believes
"I hope. I trust and I like the guys we have. I honestly do, that’s not just a political answer. Our roster is okay. Can it be better? That’s for you guys to write about and judge," Prescott told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The Cowboys quarterback even went on to say this about how the locker room should perceive all the trade talks:
"Forget a trade, do more. Step up and shut the talk up."
What Can Be Done?
Prescott has every right to feel that way. The Cowboys' offense has looked like the best offensive unit in the league. It's just that the defense has not been pulling up the slack.
MORE: Longtime Cowboys rival hypes Dak Prescott as NFL MVP front-runner
Still, Prescott is saying all the right things to keep his team together. For all that may be going wrong with this franchise at the moment, Prescott is the right player to be leading this team on the field every week.
