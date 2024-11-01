Dak Prescott isn't a top 10 quarterback according to his own teammates
Micah Parsons is once again making waves with his podcast. The Dallas Cowboys star pass-rusher was criticized by teammate Malik Hooker this offseason for his focus on his podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons.
The two seem to have buried the hatchet, but another issue could be brewing thanks to Parsons. This time, the injured linebacker had teammate Trevon Diggs on his show and the two listed the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL today.
MORE: Dak Prescott says Dallas Cowboys Week 9 gameplan has him 'excited'
Noticeably absent from their list was Dak Prescott, who is not only their teammate, but also just signed the most expensive contract in NFL history.
Parsons and Diggs got onto the subject by praising the work of Jayden Daniels, who plays for the Washington Commanders. If fans didn't love hearing the duo gush over an NFC East rival, they'll really hate that they also put Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles on their list as well.
When all was said and done, the two named Daniels, Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold. Again, no Dak.
It's hard to argue too much considering the struggles Prescott has had this season. Following a campaign where he was the MVP runner up, he has completed 63.7 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and eight picks. He's thrown two interceptions in each of the past three games.
Even with the struggles, it's not a great sign that his teammates are fine with overlooking him.
